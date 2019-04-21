Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Kenneth L. Hyink Obituary
Kenneth L. Hyink

Mesa, AZ - Kenneth L. Hyink, 77, passed away Thur., Dec. 13, 2018. His memorial service will be 10:30 AM Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends at the funeral home starting at 9:30 AM on the day of the service.

Survivors include his wife, Julie; 2 children, Lisa Jensen, Minneapolis, MN, Jeff Hyink, Sioux Falls; 2 granddaughters, Lacey and Tess; 6 step-children, Steven (Cathy) Balk, Chicago, IL, Linda (Tom) Sundem, Lisa Bultena, Susan Treloar, Mary Kuyper and Kelly Carlson, all of Sioux Falls; 13 step-grandchildren; 16 step-great-grandchildren; and 8 siblings, Leora Hillman, Phillip Hyink, Thelma (Curt) Hueners, Lila (Chuck) Bliss, Mary (David) Lyng, Larry (Nancy) Hyink, Earl (Barb) Hyink and Judy (Dan) Bohl. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
