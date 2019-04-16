|
|
Kenneth O'Day
Sioux Falls - Kenneth L. O'Day passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on November 28, 1947, in Pierre, SD, to Robert and Donna (Millar) O'Day. During his life, he had three careers; first as a CPA, then as a small business owner for 30 years in Sioux Falls, and then as an RN at the Sioux Falls VA Healthcare System.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marie (Langenfeld) O'Day, as well as his sisters, Barb (Larry) McQuistion and Sandy (John) Rudek; and his children, Mandy (Rick) Huber, Bob (Christine) O'Day, Stephanie O'Day, and Katie (Glenn) O'Day; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Jim O'Day.
There are no scheduled funeral services at this time. If making a memorial contribution, consider doing so to .
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 16, 2019