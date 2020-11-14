1/1
Kenneth R. Buller
Kenneth R. Buller

Parker - Kenneth Buller, 79 died Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center. Memorial services will be at 1:30pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Hurley with burial at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker. Due to Covid 19, please wear a mask and social distance at the celebration of Kenny's life. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared his life are brothers Robert, Keith, David and Dale Buller, sisters Mary Rensink, Diane Grave, Virginia Henriksen, and Elain Tieszen. He is preceded in death by parents Lowell and Lillian Buller, brothers Richard and Glen, and sisters Shirley Landon and Carol Smith.

hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
