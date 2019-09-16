|
|
Kenneth W. Anderson
Sioux Falls - Kenneth W. Anderson, age 85 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Sanford Hospice Centennial Cottage in Sioux Falls. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, also at Grace Lutheran Church.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Pearl Anderson of Sioux Falls; their children, Pam Stegman and her husband, Erik of Minneapolis, MN; Kurt Anderson and his wife, Jody of Murfreeseboro, TN; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hacket of Canton; five grandchildren, Sonja Baudry and her husband, Marc, Natalie Stegman, Ethan Anderson, Taye Anderson, Elle Anderson; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 16, 2019