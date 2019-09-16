Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W. Anderson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth W. Anderson Obituary
Kenneth W. Anderson

Sioux Falls - Kenneth W. Anderson, age 85 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Sanford Hospice Centennial Cottage in Sioux Falls. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, also at Grace Lutheran Church.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Pearl Anderson of Sioux Falls; their children, Pam Stegman and her husband, Erik of Minneapolis, MN; Kurt Anderson and his wife, Jody of Murfreeseboro, TN; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hacket of Canton; five grandchildren, Sonja Baudry and her husband, Marc, Natalie Stegman, Ethan Anderson, Taye Anderson, Elle Anderson; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now