HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Kenny Eszlinger
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Kenny Eszlinger Obituary
Sioux Falls, SD - Kenneth "Kenny" Eszlinger, 72, passed away peacefully at Sanford Health on May 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a short, yet courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23 with military honors and a luncheon to follow.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ginger Eszlinger; children Rachelle (Greg) Horn, Kelly (Anna) Eszlinger and his granddaughter, Abby.

Published in The Argus Leader on May 21, 2019
