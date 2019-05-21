|
|
Kenny Eszlinger
Sioux Falls, SD - Kenneth "Kenny" Eszlinger, 72, passed away peacefully at Sanford Health on May 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a short, yet courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23 with military honors and a luncheon to follow.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ginger Eszlinger; children Rachelle (Greg) Horn, Kelly (Anna) Eszlinger and his granddaughter, Abby.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 21, 2019