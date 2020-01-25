|
Kenny Morse
Valley Springs - Kenneth Owen Morse, 65 of Valley Springs, SD, continued on his journey January 21, 2020 after a long and courageous fight with cancer. Kenny was born April 7, 1954 at Visalia, Ca, the son of Robert and Estelline Morse.
Kenny was a truck driver for many years.
He is survived by Cindy Bakker, Kyle and Eva Blair, Christal Blair, Larry and Kay Bakker, Jarad Bakker (Shay Bourns); two sisters, Nancy Morse and Joyce (Doug) Matthews, both of CA; 14 grandchildren; nieces, nephews and great nephews; and a multitude of friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020