Resources
More Obituaries for Kenny Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenny Morse


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenny Morse Obituary
Kenny Morse

Valley Springs - Kenneth Owen Morse, 65 of Valley Springs, SD, continued on his journey January 21, 2020 after a long and courageous fight with cancer. Kenny was born April 7, 1954 at Visalia, Ca, the son of Robert and Estelline Morse.

Kenny was a truck driver for many years.

He is survived by Cindy Bakker, Kyle and Eva Blair, Christal Blair, Larry and Kay Bakker, Jarad Bakker (Shay Bourns); two sisters, Nancy Morse and Joyce (Doug) Matthews, both of CA; 14 grandchildren; nieces, nephews and great nephews; and a multitude of friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.

Chapel Hill Funeral Home
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -