|
|
Kent Rupiper
Shakopee, MN - Kent Rupiper, 50, of Shakapee, MN passed away on February 2, 2020 in hospice care after a lengthy battle with genetic renal failure.
A memorial mass will take place on Kent's first heavenly birthday, February 22, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. The family invites you to stay after the mass for lunch and fellowship.
Kent is survived by his mother, Shirley Rupiper Sioux Falls, SD; siblings, Renee (Roy) Langin Sioux Falls, SD, Rachelle (Scott) Lehman Wichita, KS and Brent (Lisa) Rupiper Richfield, MN.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 16, 2020