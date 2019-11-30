|
Kermit L. Staggers
Sioux Falls - Kermit Le Moyne Staggers II, PhD passed away with his family by his side in Sioux Falls, SD on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Staggers was born on November 2, 1947 to Kermit Le Moyne Staggers and Christine Ruby (Scherich) Staggers. In 1970, Kermit married June (Wenda) Staggers; they have two children Ayn Kristen (Staggers) Bird and Kyle Lee Staggers.
Staggers received a BS and MA from University of Idaho, PhD from Claremont University, and Certificate in Theological Studies from Sioux Falls Seminary. Over the years, Staggers taught History and Political Science at University of Sioux Falls, Northwestern College in Orange City, IA, and Trinity International University in Deerfield, IL as well as Mahyla Academy and National University of Kiev under a Fulbright Scholarship in 2001.
Staggers served in the US Air Force from 1970 to 1976, South Dakota State Senate from 1995 to 2002, and Sioux Falls City Council from 2002 to 2010 and 2012 to 2016.
Some of his associations included First Christian Church, Kiwanis Club, Fulbright Association, Great Plains Political Science Association, and National Eagle Scout Association.
Staggers is survived by many friends and relatives including wife June, son Kyle Staggers, daughter Ayn Kristen (Aaron) Bird, grandsons Elijah and Matthew Bird and his siblings Marcia (Robert) Fain, David (Melody) Staggers, and Bruce (Kim) Staggers.
Visitation will be held at First Christian Church of Sioux Falls, 524 W. 13th St., Monday, December 2, 2019 between 5-7 PM with the funeral at First United Methodist Church of Sioux Falls, 401 S. Spring Ave., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the University of Sioux Falls or .
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019