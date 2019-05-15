|
|
Kevin B. Johnson
Sioux Falls - Kevin B. Johnson, 58, died on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD, after a short battle with Cancer and was surrounded by his loving family.
Kevin is lovingly remembered by his wife Candice and their four children: Amanda (Greg) Smith, Connor Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Piper Johnson, his parents, Wilbur and Marguerite Johnson and siblings Jim (Alicia) Johnson, Linda (Kevin) Reed, Eric Johnson.
Visitation with the family present for Kevin will be at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. with service and luncheon to follow at noon.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 15, 2019