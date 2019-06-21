|
Kevin J. Kuper
Dell Rapids - Kevin Kuper, 57, of Dell Rapids passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Kevin requests your presence at the Celebration of His Life wearing tank tops, shorts, and flip flops, which will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home in Dell Rapids from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. There will be Military Honors at 12:00 pm followed by a party at Bluejay's in Egan, one of Kup's favorite spots to hang out. Kevin is survived by his wife of 20 years, Cheryl; daughter, Brittany (Cody); son, Kollin; mother, Bette; sisters, Lynne and Tami (Steve) Clark; brothers, Steve (Lola), Dan (Jane), Jim (Jill), Jeff (Ann) and Rod (Kim). He is preceded in death by his father, Lowell Kuper; uncles, Hank Bunkers and Lee Bunkers and his best friend, Troy Anderson. minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 21, 2019