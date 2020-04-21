Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
Kevin Lee Dale Obituary
Kevin Lee Dale

Sioux Falls - Kevin Lee Dale, age 61, died on April 20, 2020. There are no services planned at this time.

Grateful for having shared is life are his three daughters, Ashley (Donny) Wright, Alamogordo, NM, Amber Dale, Albuquerque, NM and Alisha Dale, Las Cruces, NM; two granddaughters, Whitney and Willow Wright; his mother, Sharon Dale, Sioux Falls, SD; one sister, Denise Dale, Sioux Falls, SD; one brother, David Dale, Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Dale. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
