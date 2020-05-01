|
|
Kevin P. Mulloy
Sioux Falls - Kevin P. Mulloy, 65, passed away Tue., Apr. 28, 2020. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Survivors include two children, Cassie (David) Cox, Olathe, KS, Matthew Mulloy, Prairie Village, KS; 8 grandchildren; his father, Cletus Mulloy, Sioux Falls; and 3 siblings, Jon Mulloy, Sioux Falls, Mary Lisa (Brian) Borgstadt, Sioux Falls and Clete (Kara) Mulloy, Lincoln, NE. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 1 to May 3, 2020