George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Kevin P. Mulloy

Kevin P. Mulloy Obituary
Kevin P. Mulloy

Sioux Falls - Kevin P. Mulloy, 65, passed away Tue., Apr. 28, 2020. A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Survivors include two children, Cassie (David) Cox, Olathe, KS, Matthew Mulloy, Prairie Village, KS; 8 grandchildren; his father, Cletus Mulloy, Sioux Falls; and 3 siblings, Jon Mulloy, Sioux Falls, Mary Lisa (Brian) Borgstadt, Sioux Falls and Clete (Kara) Mulloy, Lincoln, NE. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 1 to May 3, 2020
