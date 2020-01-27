|
|
Kieth McClung
Harrisburg, SD - Kieth McClung, 84, passed away January 24, 2020 at Avera Heart Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Mary, Harrisburg, children, Miles (Marilyn), Jefferson, SD, Mark (Mary), Harrisburg, SD, Kimberly (James) Kuchta, Yankton, SD, Kelli (Brian) McLemore, Harrisburg, SD; grandchildren, Matthew (Shannon) McClung, Amanda (Andy) Neyhart, Nichole (Jeff) Drexler, Nicholas McClung, John (Kendra) Kuchta, Jacob (Bonnie) Kuchta, Jared Kuchta, John McLemore, Austin (Caitlyn) McLemore; great grandchildren, Carson, Kenslee, Kyle Drexler, Paul Kuchta, Malloreigh, and Madalynn McClung; and brother, Stan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Leona McClung; siblings, Harvey, Vivian, William, Dorothy, Darla.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Harrisburg Event Center, Harrisburg, SD. Visitation with family present to greet friends will begin at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to loveshriners.org. www.harrisburgchapel.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020