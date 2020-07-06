1/
Kim Baarson
Kim Baarson

Marion - Kimerlee Baarson, 58 of Marion died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House. Graveside services will be at 11:00am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Marion. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared her life are her twin sons, Eric Richard Baarson of Hawaii and Michael Alan and his wife Debbie Baarson of Alaska; a grandson Jason; 3 siblings, Lana (Dennis) Herlyn, Parker, SD, Candyce (Jaloy) Gustafson, Poulsbo, WA and Donavon (Laurie) Lueders, Sioux Falls, SD; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Deon Lueders.

Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
