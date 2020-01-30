|
|
Kimberly Gacke
Sioux Falls - Kimberly Gacke passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Kim was 57.
Grateful for having shared her life are her sons, Benjamin (Jennifer) Gacke of Baltic, SD, Timothy (Jillian) Gacke of Sioux Falls, and Andrew Gacke of Sioux Falls, and their father, Patrick Gacke; two grandchildren, Lauren and Everett Gacke of Baltic, SD; brother, John (Marcia) Boer of Alvord, IA; sisters, Barb (Earl) Meyer of Brandon, SD, Eloise (Wayne) Warner of Larchwood, IA, Pam (Scott) Hanson of Inwood, IA, Paula (Rich) Jensen of Larchwood, IA and Lisa (Kim) VanGinkel of Inwood, IA; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kim is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rita Boer.
Memorial Service will be held 6:30 pm Monday, February 3, 2020 with family present to greet friends beginning at 4:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home - Downtown, 507 S. Main Avenue.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020