Kimberly J. Hanson
Faribault - Kimberly J. Hanson, age 54, of Faribault, MN and formerly Sioux Falls, died on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, Mayo Campus, Rochester, MN.
Funeral Services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, MN on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Mark Johnson, pastor of First English Lutheran Church, Faribault officiating. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield, MN.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault for one hour prior to the services on Thursday.
Kimberly was born on September 9, 1965 in Sioux City, IA and was raised in Sioux Falls, SD and in her teenage years moved to Faribault. She co-owned and operated with Robin Kaplan, Our Own Sweet Home, Inc. for over 26 years. Kim loved to cook, travel up north, shopping at the farmer's market, talking on the phone with her friends, watching scary movies and spending time with her mom, her dogs and her clients.
She is survived by her mother, Marilyn Hanson of Faribault, MN; her dog, Daisy; one aunt, LaDonna Bailey; one uncle, Lonnie Kuck; one great aunt, Lila "Sis" Smit; cousins, Robin Kaplan, Pam Kaplan, Chris Whitmire; other relatives include, Amy Gruber, Ashley Spoerner, Leah Harp, Shane Kaplan, Alexis Whitmire, Colbi Whitmire; Baylie Whitmire and Jackson Farmer; and special friends, Tad, Sarah, Jessie, Steven, Tedd, Frank and Steve.
She was preceded in death by her grandma, Eva Kuck; grandpa, Ray Kuck; one uncle, James Bailey; one cousin, Darrin Whitmire.
