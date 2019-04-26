Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Beresford, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Beresford, SD
Beresford - Kimberly Klostergaard, 57, of Aberdeen, SD, died unexpectedly April 21, 2019 in Sioux Falls. Being an organ donor, Kim helped to save several lives. She is survived by her mother, Eleanor Klostergaard of Beresford, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be 10AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Beresford with visitation one hour prior to the service. The family requests memorials to the charity of your choosing. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 26, 2019
