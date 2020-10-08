Kirkis "Kirk" Ebdrup
Sioux Falls - Kirkis "Kirk" Ebdrup, 42, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2020. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Family is requesting all attendees wear a mask and practice distancing. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Additional obituary information and online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his mom, Rose of Sioux Falls; brother, Dennis (Shawn) Ebdrup of Sioux Falls; grandmother, Joan Schneiderman of Sioux Falls; Aunts and Uncles, Guy (Joyce) Christenson of Sioux Falls, Steve (Judy) Hewitt of Nevada, IA, Curt Ebdrup of Sioux Falls, Michael Schneiderman of Sioux Falls, and Les (Eileen) Schneiderman of New Jersey; nephew, Jayden; special friend, Adam Kroupa of Sioux Falls; and other cousins and extended family.