1/1
Kirkis "Kirk" Ebdrup
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirkis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirkis "Kirk" Ebdrup

Sioux Falls - Kirkis "Kirk" Ebdrup, 42, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2020. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Family is requesting all attendees wear a mask and practice distancing. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Additional obituary information and online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his mom, Rose of Sioux Falls; brother, Dennis (Shawn) Ebdrup of Sioux Falls; grandmother, Joan Schneiderman of Sioux Falls; Aunts and Uncles, Guy (Joyce) Christenson of Sioux Falls, Steve (Judy) Hewitt of Nevada, IA, Curt Ebdrup of Sioux Falls, Michael Schneiderman of Sioux Falls, and Les (Eileen) Schneiderman of New Jersey; nephew, Jayden; special friend, Adam Kroupa of Sioux Falls; and other cousins and extended family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved