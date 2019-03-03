Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Colton
205 East 4th Street
Colton, SD 57018
(605) 446-3246
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
First Lutheran Church,
Colton, SD
Kitty Ann Pedersen Obituary
Kitty Ann Pedersen

Colton - Kitty Ann Pedersen, age 63, of Colton, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial services will begin at 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, Colton. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Tuesday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.

Survivors include her husband, Jeffery, Colton; children: Trisha Ann (Jeff) McTee, Dayton, Nevada, Krista Kay Pedersen, Sioux Falls, Jerrit Jeffrey (Jamie) Pedersen, Colton, and Gerrit Charles (Sarah McNamara) Pedersen, Colton; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Richard Finn and Danny Erwin, both of Arizona; special friends, Curt and Linda Strampe of Chandler, Minnesota; and her beloved dogs, Rory and Max. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, James.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 3, 2019
