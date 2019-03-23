Services
Kinzley Funeral Home
500 N. Main St.
Salem, SD 57058
(605) 425-2621
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Kinzley Funeral Home
500 N. Main St.
Salem, SD 57058
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Salem, SD
View Map
Mitchell - After a short fight with pancreatic cancer and a lifetime of courageousness, Kristi Dawn Arnold, 48, went home to her Lord Jesus on Friday, March 22, peacefully in her sleep and in the presence of her brother, George, and life-long friend, Annelle Reynolds, and in spirit with her family and friends. Kristi is the daughter of George and Kathy Arnold of Salem, S.D. Kathy preceded Kristi in death, and together they are surely dancing through the Heavens now.

Kristi was born December 18, 1970, in Sioux Falls, SD. Although she faced several daunting physical challenges and endured numerous medical issues, she lived life with grace, joy and love. She graduated from Salem High School in 1990 and moved to Mitchell in 1994 to join the LifeQuest Community. She enjoyed working at the newspaper, hair salon and many other locations where she could talk and laugh with others. Her most cherished role was as a greeter at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where she attended Mass most every Saturday evening. She loved traveling, concerts, and the Dallas Cowboys. She looked forward to holidays and celebrations with her family and friends with the excitement of a child.

In addition to her father and brother, Kristi is survived by her sister-in-law, Tammy Arnold; nephews, Rayten Arnold-Rex and Grant Arnold; aunt Sherry Garness; one cousin and three second cousins. The family also would like to recognize and thank the amazing circle of friends and caregivers who have so lovingly been a part of Kristi's life.

A prayer service for Kristi will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. Funeral services will begin on Monday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. A reception will follow the services in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in Kristi's honor to the LifeQuest Foundation to support their mission of creating opportunities that enrich the lives of God's special children. Information regarding tribute gifts can be found at

http://www.lifequestfoundation.org/givetoday/ www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 23, 2019
