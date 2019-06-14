Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Kurt Rodman Obituary
Kurt Rodman

St. Joseph, MN - Kurt Rodman, age 54, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in St. Cloud, MN. Funeral services celebrating Kurt's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. His family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are his mother, Ingrid Westendorf, Gloucester, VA; sister, Susanne Rodman, Anchorage, AK; three children: Jessica Rodman, Douglas, WY, Melody (Joseph) Menge, Sioux Falls, SD and Vaughn Rodman, Elbow Lake, MN; one grandson, Paxton Menge; his fiancé, Cynthia Moreno, St. Joseph, MN; aunt and uncle, Joyce and Don Rodman, Sioux Falls, SD; cousins, Paul Rodman, Jeff Rodman both of Sioux Falls, SD and Daryl Rodman of Belton, TX; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, David Rodman. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 14, 2019
