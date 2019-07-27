|
|
L'Nora Bylander
Beresford - L'Nora Bylander, 99, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg, SD. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, July 29 at Dalesburg Lutheran Church, rural Vermillion, SD. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 PM Sunday, July 28, at Wass Funeral Home, Beresford, SD.
L'Nora Lois Bowden was born November 28, 1919 to J. Clare and Lillie (Johnson) Bowden in Hooker, SD. She graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, SD, and then graduated from the Sioux Valley Hospital Nursing program. She proudly served in the Army Nurse Corps for 4 years during World War II. She was awarded two Bronze Battle Stars for her service in the European Theater of Operations as well as the French D-Day Medal. Following her discharge, she attended Wayne University in Detroit, MI, and Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD. She was united in marriage to Daniel Bylander on January 23, 1949. They were blessed with their five children: Karin, Daniel, Ruth, Nancy and Thomas.
L'Nora was a part of South Dakota's history. She lived through the Great Depression and the Dirty 30's and served as nurse in the Army during World War II. She was stationed in Great Britain during the Battle of Britain and in France in a mobile hospital group after D-Day. She returned to the United States after the war and worked as a public health nurse in Detroit before returning to South Dakota, where she married and had 5 children and farmed with her husband south of Beresford. Her memories are included in an SDPB Radio special about WW II, "Dakota Heroes" and in a segment of SDPB Television's "Dakota Life" about the Dirty 30's.
L'Nora was a faithful member of Dalesburg Lutheran Church. She belonged to the Beresford Musical Arts Club for many years. She also belonged to Clay County Republican Women. She spent the last 8 years of her life at Centerville Care & Rehab.
She is survived by her children, Karin Woltjer, Niles, IL, Marty (Susan) Bylander, Pflugerville, TX, Ruth Bylander, Vermillion, SD, and Thomas (Cindy) Bylander, Fort Collins, CO; 4 grandchildren; 3 great -grandchildren; and her brother, Neal Bowden, Uvalde, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, in 1994; her daughter, Nancy Bylander; her parents, J. Clare and Lillie; and her siblings, Constance Beekley and James Bowden. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 27, 2019