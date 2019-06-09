|
Lacheika "Yvette" Junck
Sioux Falls, SD - Lacheika Yvette Junck passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Fulton County, Georgia while traveling on business. She was a resident of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the wife of Gareth D. Junck of Sioux Falls, SD. Yvette was a successful surgical nurse and businesswoman in the Sioux Falls community. Yvette served her country for 8 years in the U.S. Army.
Yvette was born on September 6, 1980 in Panama City, Florida. She was preceded in death by her mother Gwendolyn Faye Hudson and her father Billy Louis Hudson. She is survived by her husband Gary Junck, and her sons PFC Thiy Williams and PVT Diey Russ, who are both currently serving in the U.S. Army, and her siblings Yamura Hudson, and Quattara Hudson (Scott Hudson), Step-children Leslie King (Ernie Scott), Theran Junck (Laura Murphy), Adam Cooper (Paige Cooper). She is also survived by Dorothy Jean Pearson, Carrie Lou Carter, James Lee Hudson, Rosetta Hudson, Cecil & Winifred Hudson, Andrew James Hudson, Tawana Hudson-Cummings, Jessica Hudson, Justin Hudson, Toriano & Stacy Peterson, Tynetta Hudson, Leonard Telfair, Kenny Woods, Jr., Kaya Hudson, Anthony Hudson, Kalil Hudson, and Quattara Hudson, Jr., Tieesha Scott, Sebastian Cooper, Sutton Cooper, Thomas North, Michael North, and Emily North
Memorial services will take place at Heritage Funeral Home at 10:30 am on Friday, June 28, 2019. Bishop John W. Wade of Panama City, Florida will officiate. Donations may also be made to the in Memory of Yvette at Donations
Published in The Argus Leader from June 9 to June 23, 2019