Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Lacheika Junck
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lacheika Junck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lacheika "Yvette" Junck


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lacheika "Yvette" Junck Obituary
Lacheika "Yvette" Junck

Sioux Falls, SD - Lacheika Yvette Junck passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Fulton County, Georgia while traveling on business. She was a resident of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the wife of Gareth D. Junck of Sioux Falls, SD. Yvette was a successful surgical nurse and businesswoman in the Sioux Falls community. Yvette served her country for 8 years in the U.S. Army.

Yvette was born on September 6, 1980 in Panama City, Florida. She was preceded in death by her mother Gwendolyn Faye Hudson and her father Billy Louis Hudson. She is survived by her husband Gary Junck, and her sons PFC Thiy Williams and PVT Diey Russ, who are both currently serving in the U.S. Army, and her siblings Yamura Hudson, and Quattara Hudson (Scott Hudson), Step-children Leslie King (Ernie Scott), Theran Junck (Laura Murphy), Adam Cooper (Paige Cooper). She is also survived by Dorothy Jean Pearson, Carrie Lou Carter, James Lee Hudson, Rosetta Hudson, Cecil & Winifred Hudson, Andrew James Hudson, Tawana Hudson-Cummings, Jessica Hudson, Justin Hudson, Toriano & Stacy Peterson, Tynetta Hudson, Leonard Telfair, Kenny Woods, Jr., Kaya Hudson, Anthony Hudson, Kalil Hudson, and Quattara Hudson, Jr., Tieesha Scott, Sebastian Cooper, Sutton Cooper, Thomas North, Michael North, and Emily North

Memorial services will take place at Heritage Funeral Home at 10:30 am on Friday, June 28, 2019. Bishop John W. Wade of Panama City, Florida will officiate. Donations may also be made to the in Memory of Yvette at Donations

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from June 9 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now