LaDell Tornberg
Beresford - LaDell Ardis Tornberg peacefully passed to her life's reward surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 13, 2019 at the age of 87.
She is loved by her husband, Gordon, and her 5 children, Mike (Ann) Tornberg, Beresford, Steve (Kit) Tornberg, Harrisburg, Bruce Tornberg, Beresford, Susie (Gene) McTavish, Rochester, MN and Marlene (Steve) Gannon, Harrisburg.
Visitation with the family present will be Sun., Feb. 17 from 5-7PM with the prayer service at 7PM. Funeral services will be Mon., Feb. 18 at 10AM at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Beresford. Memorials may be directed to the "Emmanuel Lutheran-Mission Fund" or "Connie Stonefield SDSU Nursing Scholarship."
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 17, 2019