Lana JacksonSioux Falls - Lana Jackson died Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was 49. Lana was born on April 24th 1971 in De Moines, IA to Jackie Keizer (Boggs) and Marlon Kutzler. She attended High School at Sergeant Bluff/Luton High in Sergeant Bluff IA.Lana Married Brad Jackson in June 1993 in Sioux City, IA. Lana lived in Sioux City IA until 1999 when she moved to Sioux Falls, SD. She worked for the family business until 2008 when she became employed with the South Dakota StatePenitentiary.Lana loved spending time at the lake with her family and activities such as boating, fishing, and going to Barefoot Resort. She was an avid animal lover and adored her any pets she had over the years. She enjoyed going to the gun range, gardening, and watching her favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Above all else, Lana loved spending time with her four children. Lana was adventurous, loving and was always up for trying something new.Lana is preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Boggs; grandmother, Lorraine Kutzler; and step-father, Jim Keizer.Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Cassie Jackson; sons, Cody Jackson, Jake Jackson and Jayden Skyberg; Jayden's father, Brian Skyberg; three grandchildren Addison, Bennett, and Winnie; mother, Jackie Keizer; father, Marlon Kutzler; siblings, Stacy Bricker, Shane Keizer, Amy Jones, Rachel Ackerman and Regan Immel; and grandmother, Dora Boggs.Memorial service will be held 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD.