Lana Maurer
Sioux falls - Lana J. Maurer, 62, of Sioux Falls passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Ava's House. Her funeral service will be 2:00 Friday, March 22, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home, and will continue until the time of service.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Braden Maurer of Sioux Falls, and Betsy (Arsenio) Maurer of Rice, MN; special friend, Paul Ahrendt of Sioux Falls; mother, Opal Anderson of Sioux Falls; five grandchildren; siblings, Dixie Anfinson of Waubay, SD, Peggy (Larry) Rezac of Crooks, SD, Dick Anderson of Sioux Falls, Rod Anderson of Corpus Cristi, TX, Rick (Lynn) Anderson of Omaha, NE, Kim Donth of Luverne, MN, Randy Anderson of Sioux Falls, Tania Cole of Sioux Falls, and Russell Anderson of Sioux Falls; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Lana was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Maurer; father, Howard Anderson; sister, Kali Anderson; mother-in-law, Faye Maurer.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 20, 2019