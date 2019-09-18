Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Landon Karr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Landon Karr


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Landon Karr Obituary
Landon Karr

DesMoines - Landon P. Karr passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2019. A visitation is being held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel 6200 W 41st St. in Sioux Falls from 5:00-7:00 P.M. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Landon.

He was born on December 8, 1983 to Terry and Patsy "Eilts" Karr in Hawarden, Iowa. Landon grew up in Hawarden and graduated from West Sioux High School in 2002. While attending West Sioux, Landon was proud to be a part of the high school cross country team that won a state championship who were later inducted into the West Sioux High School Hall of Fame. After high school, Landon went on to attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD where he focused on international studies and Spanish. After graduating, he joined the Peace Corps and spent more than two years in Honduras developing water systems for the community of Guajiquiro.

Upon return to the U.S., Landon worked in the Archology Lab in Sioux Falls where he found his calling. He went on to earn his PhD at the University of Exeter (UK) in Archeology, returning to his alma mater as an Associate Professor of Archeology, specializing in the Northern Plains. He authored more than 14 published papers in three years, and especially enjoyed attending a conference on archeology in Israel. In 2015, he moved to Chicago with his fiancé where he worked for the Chicago Police Legal Department. While there, he became a Cubs fan and enjoyed celebrating with the city when they won the 2016 World Series.

He married the love of his life, Kimberly Johnson, on February 17, 2018, in a joyous celebration. Most recently, Landon resided with Kim in Des Moines, IA. Landon enjoyed working on restoring their historic home, cooking, baking bread, woodworking, building furniture, running, traveling all over the world, and spending time with friends.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Johnson; mother Pat Karr; brother Travis (Alisa) Karr; sister Tracie (Jim) McManaman; grandmother Luella Karr; father and mother-in law Peter and Sheryl Johnson; sisters-in-law Jessica (Alex) Piche, Amanda Johnson, and Katelyn (DJ) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Terry Karr, and his grandparents Raymond and Bernice Eilts, and Kenyon Karr.www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Landon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now