DesMoines - Landon P. Karr passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2019. A visitation is being held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel 6200 W 41st St. in Sioux Falls from 5:00-7:00 P.M. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Landon.
He was born on December 8, 1983 to Terry and Patsy "Eilts" Karr in Hawarden, Iowa. Landon grew up in Hawarden and graduated from West Sioux High School in 2002. While attending West Sioux, Landon was proud to be a part of the high school cross country team that won a state championship who were later inducted into the West Sioux High School Hall of Fame. After high school, Landon went on to attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD where he focused on international studies and Spanish. After graduating, he joined the Peace Corps and spent more than two years in Honduras developing water systems for the community of Guajiquiro.
Upon return to the U.S., Landon worked in the Archology Lab in Sioux Falls where he found his calling. He went on to earn his PhD at the University of Exeter (UK) in Archeology, returning to his alma mater as an Associate Professor of Archeology, specializing in the Northern Plains. He authored more than 14 published papers in three years, and especially enjoyed attending a conference on archeology in Israel. In 2015, he moved to Chicago with his fiancé where he worked for the Chicago Police Legal Department. While there, he became a Cubs fan and enjoyed celebrating with the city when they won the 2016 World Series.
He married the love of his life, Kimberly Johnson, on February 17, 2018, in a joyous celebration. Most recently, Landon resided with Kim in Des Moines, IA. Landon enjoyed working on restoring their historic home, cooking, baking bread, woodworking, building furniture, running, traveling all over the world, and spending time with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Johnson; mother Pat Karr; brother Travis (Alisa) Karr; sister Tracie (Jim) McManaman; grandmother Luella Karr; father and mother-in law Peter and Sheryl Johnson; sisters-in-law Jessica (Alex) Piche, Amanda Johnson, and Katelyn (DJ) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Terry Karr, and his grandparents Raymond and Bernice Eilts, and Kenyon Karr.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 18, 2019