Lanette D. Muchmore
Parkston - Lanette D. Muchmore, 69, went to her heavenly home Monday, January 13 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will be Monday, January 20 at 10:30 am at Parkston Congregational Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19 from 5 to 7 pm with a 7:00 pm prayer service at Parkston Congregational Church in Parkston. Memorials would be preferred in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Jim of Parkston; 2 children: Troy (Peggy) Muchmore of Freeman and Tami (Vernon) Brown of Sioux Falls; 2 granddaughters: Carlie (fiance Reed Kannegiesser) Muchmore of Morris, MN and Emma Brown of Sioux Falls; and sister-in-law Ruth (Larry) Van Natta of Mitchell.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020