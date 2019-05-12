|
Lanny Baker Sr.
Sioux Falls, SD - Lanny Baker, Sr., 84, died on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by his loving family.
Lanny is lovingly remembered by his four children: Barb (Arnie) Koopman, Pam (Tim) Homan, Lanny Jr. (Mary) Baker, and Jill (Todd) Headrick; eleven grandchildren: Jessica (Jarrod) Bakker, Pat (Carmen) Koopman, Fenecia Foster, Betsy (Matt) Schuster, Felix Homan, Ryan (Jess) Baker, Adam (Andrea) Baker, Abby (Derek) Bollig, Jenna (Jordan) Anderson, Bethany Headrick, and Christian Headrick; eleven great-grandchildren; and his cousin Harry (Elinor) Sorenson.
The family requests that memorials in Lanny's honor be given to the Great Plains Zoo.
Visitation for Lanny will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 12:00- 7:00 p.m. with family present from 4:00-7:00 p.m. to greet guests. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at West Side Lutheran Church, 3901 N. Oklahoma Ave, Sioux Falls, SD.
Lanny's full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019