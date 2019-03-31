|
|
Fr. Larry Barnett
Sioux Falls - A Memorial Mass of The Resurrection will be celebrated for Fr. Larry Barnett at St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10:30 am. Fr. Larry's family would like to invite all relatives and his many friends to share in this celebration. A lunch and time for visitation with the family will take place in the Cathedral church hall immediately after Mass. His cremated remains will be laid to rest on April 7, 2019 at Abbey of the Hills Cemetery (formerly Blue Cloud Abbey), in Marvin, SD alongside the brother monks with whom he shared his Benedictine life for over 50 years.
Lawrence (Larry) Barnett was born on November 12, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN to Charles, Sr. and Margaret A. Barnett, the 7th of their 11 children. He attended St. Joseph Cathedral Grade School, St. Joseph Cathedral High School for two years before it closed and then graduated O'Gorman High School in 1963 as Senior Class President. Following graduation, Larry joined the Benedictine Community of Monks at Blue Cloud Abbey in Marvin, SD, subsequently completing undergraduate and graduate studies in Theology at St. John's University in Collegeville, MN. Upon graduation from St. John's, he was ordained a priest on May 25, 1976 at the Abbey church for service with the Monastery of the Benedictine Monks at Blue Cloud. Fr. Larry served at many of the Native American missions and parishes ministered to by the Abbey including Marty Indian Mission, Stephan Indian Mission, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devil's Lake and St. Anne Missions in ND. Additionally, Fr. Larry was pastor of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ft. Thompson, SD and was also a Chaplain to the Benedictine Sisters and the community of Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD. He served as Director of Youth and Family Summer Camp Programs on the grounds of Blue Cloud and as Prior and Guest Master of the Abbey. Fr. Larry served his final ministry as priest, caretaker, and volunteer at Grace House Hospice in Minneapolis, MN.
When Blue Cloud Abbey closed in 2012, Fr. Larry stayed in Minneapolis, MN to continue to assist at Grace House Hospice until he retired due to age and health. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and visiting family and friends as often as he could. He loved the great outdoors and so enjoyed being out in the midst of the wonders of God's beautiful creation. His personal "Peace Garden" behind his living quarters was enjoyed by friends and strangers alike who walked the paths lined with the flowers he planted and tended faithfully even after beginning his battles with COPD and cancer. After a long struggle with multiple health issues, Fr. Larry died peacefully on January 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN surrounded by 6 of his 8 surviving siblings as they prayed, sang hymns and the Irish Blessing as Larry made his way Home to the Father. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret Barnett, his older sister Margaret "Peggy" Barnett Barry, his recently deceased older brother Charles A. "Chick" Barnett, Jr., his paternal and maternal grandparents, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, and friends.
Fr. Larry is survived by his siblings Frank (Sheryl) Barnett, Sioux Falls, SD, Pete (Donna-Rae) Barnett, Annandale, VA, Maxine Barnett, St. Cloud, MN, Monsignor Steve Barnett, Sioux Falls, SD, Katie (John) Baldwin, Yankton, SD, Tim (Sally) Barnett, Harrisburg, SD, Loretta (Sam) Barada, Lyons, NE, and Denny (Liz) Barnett, Shawnee, KS; Sister-in-law Lenore Barnett, Escondido, CA, and Brother-in Law Tom Barry, Anaheim, CA as well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family relatives.
In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, the family encourages you to volunteer or contribute to the .
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 31, 2019