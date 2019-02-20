Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Larry Bender
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
chapel at First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Bender


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Bender Obituary
Larry Bender

Sioux Falls - Larry Bender, 77, passed away February 18, 2019 at Sanford Ava's House surrounded by his loving family.

He married JoAnn Klock in 1965. The newly wed couple lived in Sioux Falls for a short time then moved back to Emery where they farmed for nearly 30 yrs. They then moved to Sioux Falls, SD where they owned three successful businesses.

Larry is survived by his wife of 54 years, JoAnn, his children and spouses: Tanya (Joe Adams), Shawn (John Noem), and Eric (Shanna) Bender. Also survived by his grandchildren Brooke (Cass Pierce), Alex Cain, Nick Adams, Ashlee Cain, Malachi Noem, Sam Noem, Eli Noem, Charlie Bender, Jack Bender, Hewitt Bender, Millie Bender, and one great-grandson, Kane Pierce. Also survived by one sister LouEtta Decker, two sisters-in-law Linda Higgason and Judy Triebwasser, and one brother-in-law Denny Higgason. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 am Friday, February 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Visitation with family present will be held 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the chapel at First Baptist Church.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.