Larry Bender
Sioux Falls - Larry Bender, 77, passed away February 18, 2019 at Sanford Ava's House surrounded by his loving family.
He married JoAnn Klock in 1965. The newly wed couple lived in Sioux Falls for a short time then moved back to Emery where they farmed for nearly 30 yrs. They then moved to Sioux Falls, SD where they owned three successful businesses.
Larry is survived by his wife of 54 years, JoAnn, his children and spouses: Tanya (Joe Adams), Shawn (John Noem), and Eric (Shanna) Bender. Also survived by his grandchildren Brooke (Cass Pierce), Alex Cain, Nick Adams, Ashlee Cain, Malachi Noem, Sam Noem, Eli Noem, Charlie Bender, Jack Bender, Hewitt Bender, Millie Bender, and one great-grandson, Kane Pierce. Also survived by one sister LouEtta Decker, two sisters-in-law Linda Higgason and Judy Triebwasser, and one brother-in-law Denny Higgason. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 am Friday, February 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Visitation with family present will be held 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the chapel at First Baptist Church.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 20, 2019