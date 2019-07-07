Services
Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home
124 E Hwy 50
Wagner, SD 57380
(605) 384-3781
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John's Catholic Church
Wagner, SD
View Map
Wake
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
St. John's Catholic Church
Wagner, SD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Wagner, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Blaha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Blaha


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Blaha Obituary
Larry Blaha

Tea, SD - Larry Ray Blaha, 68, of Tea, SD (formerly of Wagner, SD) lost his battle with mesothelioma on July 4, 2019, surrounded by family at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 5 to 7 PM, followed by a Scripture Wake/Rosary at 7 PM. Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now