Larry Blaha
Tea, SD - Larry Ray Blaha, 68, of Tea, SD (formerly of Wagner, SD) lost his battle with mesothelioma on July 4, 2019, surrounded by family at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 5 to 7 PM, followed by a Scripture Wake/Rosary at 7 PM. Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 7, 2019