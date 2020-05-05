Services
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Larry Bonebrake


1943 - 2020
Larry Bonebrake Obituary
Larry Bonebrake

Larry Bonebrake, 76, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Little Falls, MN passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence.

Larry, the son of Herold Waldo and Deloris Mae Bonebrake, was born December 22, 1943, in Buffalo, MN. He grew up on the family farm, entering the United States Navy Reserve in January of 1960. He received his high school diploma from Little Falls High School in May 1961 before reporting to active duty in May 1962.

On November 16, 1968, he married Patricia Louise Hermanson Heinz and proceeded in adopting her two children, Krissa Lyse and Kevin Lyle.

In addition to his Naval Service, over the years he was a truck driver, diesel mechanic, worked for Mid-American Dairies, Fergus Power Pump, and the local Sara Lee Bakery. In his early trucking years, his CB handle was "Wish Bone." In later years, many knew him as "Bones" or simply "Mr. Larry", a friend they could call for a ride to work, school, the beauty shop or church.

His hobbies included collecting things such as, a pen, a button, or most notably books. He enjoyed his gardening and tinkering in the garage.

He loved his wife, family, and "the four paws", his beloved pups.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Larry is survived by his wife, Patricia Louise (Patty); children, Krissa Lyse (Michael) Drentlaw and Kevin Lyle (Gloria) Bonebrake; grandchildren, Jason Leonard, Alyssa Mae, and Anthony John; great-grandsons, Isaac Olan, Abe Leonard, and Eli Louis, and his six siblings, Sandy, Diane, Dale, Don, Donna, and Dwayne.

A private memorial service was held. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 5 to May 10, 2020
