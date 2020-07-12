Larry D. ValletteSioux Falls - Larry Vallette, 86, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence following a lengthy illness. It was Larry's wish to be at his home at the time of his death.Larry Dean Vallette was born October 3, 1933 at Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Sioux Falls where he received his education. He was employed as a cook with Friday's Hero and at the Nickel Plate Café.Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Vallette of Sioux Falls, SD; his children, Carissa (Ryan) Grewe of Sioux Falls, Lori (Jon) Ertz, also of Sioux Falls, and David Vallette living in Utah; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Judy (Roger) Downing of Sioux Falls.Memorial services will begin 2:00 pm Wednesday at Faith Temple Church.