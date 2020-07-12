1/1
Larry D. Vallette
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry D. Vallette

Sioux Falls - Larry Vallette, 86, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence following a lengthy illness. It was Larry's wish to be at his home at the time of his death.

Larry Dean Vallette was born October 3, 1933 at Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Sioux Falls where he received his education. He was employed as a cook with Friday's Hero and at the Nickel Plate Café.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Vallette of Sioux Falls, SD; his children, Carissa (Ryan) Grewe of Sioux Falls, Lori (Jon) Ertz, also of Sioux Falls, and David Vallette living in Utah; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Judy (Roger) Downing of Sioux Falls.

Memorial services will begin 2:00 pm Wednesday at Faith Temple Church.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Faith Temple Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved