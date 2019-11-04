|
Larry Hallstrom
Sioux Falls - Larry Hallstrom, 73, died Sun., Nov. 3, 2019. A family-directed memorial visitation will be from 4-6 PM Thur., Nov. 7 at Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, with a time of sharing at 5:30 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; 2 sons, Allen (Beth) Hallstrom, Sioux Falls, Jason Hallstrom, Littleton, CO; 4 grandchildren, Zachary (Leah) Hallstrom and Katherine Hallstrom, both of Brandon, SD, Emma Hallstrom and Sam Hallstrom, both of Sioux Falls; 2 great-grandchildren, Isaac and Aria; his mother, Dorothy Hallstrom, Worthington, MN; two siblings, Ron (Winora) Hallstrom, Worthington, MN, Kim (Bryant) Sankey, Rochester, MN; a brother-in-law, David (Marge) Livingston, Worthington, MN; and many foster children, including Michael Byrnes, Sarah, Matthew, Anthony and Lukas Finnell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019