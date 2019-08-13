|
|
Larry J. Hanson, 63, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 unexpectedly at their lake home at Lake Madison, SD. Larry was born February 14, 1956 at Flandreau, SD, to Donald and Mary (Carroll) Hanson. Larry and his wife Gail were born three days apart and were in the nursery at Flandreau Municipal Hospital at the same time. He attended Flandreau High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July 1973. After his discharge Larry married Diane Jones and they had two sons. He worked concrete and dry wall until 1979. Larry married Gail Eide in Sioux Falls on June 29, 1985. He worked at the Sioux Falls VA Hospital from 1979 until his retirement on September 30, 2011 as a VA ratings specialist. Larry was a lifetime member of Sioux Falls American Legion. He enjoyed golf, the lake, and being in the boat. Larry was a master of organization and putzing around. He loved being with his kids and grandkids and was an awesome grandpa.
Larry is survived by his wife Gail; four children, Travis (Barb) Hanson, Sioux Falls; Jesse Hanson (Joshua), Estero, FL; Trevor (Brianne) Norgaard, Kenosha, WI; Lane Mathieson, Sioux Falls; stepdaughter Tracie (Mathew) Engles, Sioux Falls; four grandchildren, Ayden (Ayden Boy), Blake, Cullen, Addie; five sisters, Sherry (Paul) Phelan, Rapid City; Rosemary (Merle) Jaacks, Flandreau; Michelle Anderson, Lake Madison, SD; Colleen (Larry) Johns, Harrisburg, SD; Betty Jo (Tim) Nelson, Sioux Falls; mother-in-law Doris Eide, Flandreau; sister-in-law Faye (David) Gilderhus, Humboldt, SD; best friend Russ Lofswold, Hartford, SD; and many nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don, sisters, Jackie and Elise; and brother-in-law Jim Anderson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, August 16, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Cemetery, Flandreau, with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday with a 7:00 pm prayer service at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 13, 2019