Larry Kenneth Green
Hawarden, Iowa - Larry Kenneth Green, 80, of Hawarden, died on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Hawarden Regional Healthcare Hospital.
Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS in Hawarden with Rev. Joshua Lowe officiating. Inurnment with military rites will follow in the Grace Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service or at the luncheon following the committal. The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020