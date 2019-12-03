|
|
Larry Kevin Morris
Sioux Falls - Larry K. Morris, 65, passed away unexpectedly on December 1st, 2019 at Sanford Hospital after spending a memorable evening with his grandson watching their first racing event together. Larry was born on January 28th, 1954 in Sioux Falls to Lloyd and Lois Morris. After graduating from Washington High School in 1972, he pursued his passion for motorcycles by racing flat track and working at motorcycle shops where he met many of his lifelong friends
Larry is survived by his wife: Linda, Sioux Falls; son: Mike (Kelly), Brandon; daughters: Katie, Sioux Falls and Emily, Rapid City; sister: Renae Morris Minneapolis; brother: Myron, Sioux Falls; and grandkids: Alayna and Connor Morris, Brandon. Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Thursday December 5th, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM with family present at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be Friday, December 6th, 10:30 AM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a private family burial to follow. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019