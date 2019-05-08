|
Larry Larsen
Stickney, SD - Larry Larsen, 72, Stickney, SD died Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home 311 N. 6th St., under the care of hospice.
Larry Dee Larsen was born in Mitchell, SD to Andrew and Viola (Barrows) Larsen. He graduated from Stickney High School in 1964 and Dakota Wesleyan University in 1969. On January 18, 1969 he married Janet Wentworth in Stickney.
Larry is survived by his wife Janet, daughters: Christine (Jim) Maguire of San Rafael, CA, Emily Larsen of Tempe, AZ, son, John (Elaine) Larsen of Dover, NH and four granddaughters: Olivia, Scarlett, Vivian and Ella.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Robert and twin Jerry.
A Celebration of Life and Interment in Dudley Cemetery near Stickney will be at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 8, 2019