Larry Lee Henry
Sioux Falls - Larry Lee Henry, 66, died on Oct. 30, 2020. His funeral service will be held at 6:30 PM on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at George Boom Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls with his family present to greet friends for visitation from 5:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the Sioux Falls Humane Society. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Dawn Henry; son, Alexander (Devon Sneve) Henry; two daughters, Ashley and Abbigail Henry; three fur-babies, Bruiser, Ally Jo and Tater; eight siblings, Nelson (Trudy) Henry, Mable (Fred) Steineke, Edna Henry, Alice (Stan) Frazier, Betty Garner, Peggy (Kevin) Henry, Ann Langley, and Kristy (James Eggiman) Henry; sister-in-law, Karen Henry; father-in-law, Don (Donna) Serck; brother-in-law, Dean (Dianna) Serck; sister-in-law, Denise (Rick) Serck-Small; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson G. Henry Sr. and Dorothy I. Henry; step-mother, Mable Henry; brother, Merle A. "Moe" Henry; two brothers-in-law, Tom Garner and Bob Maines; mother-in-law, Deanna Serck; two nephews, Jeremy Langley and Dustin Joe Steineke.