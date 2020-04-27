|
|
Larry Maag
Tripp - Larry Maag of Tripp, SD passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Those who spent time in Larry's company will forever cherish his selfless dedication, smile, laugh and cheerful and positive personality.
A graveside service for the immediate family will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Grace Hill Cemetery, Tripp, SD. The family will greet those family and friends wishing to drive through the cemetery to honor Larry at approximately 3 p.m. Due to the current state of social distancing, the family will greet car-side. Please remain in your vehicle.
The service will be livestreamed at www.goglinfh.com. Click the link on Larry Maag's obituary page.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Cole Maag, Nick Maag, Matthew Maag, Jared Sedlacek, Jeff Sedlacek, Dave Mogck and Justin Mogck.
The family will host a celebration at a later date with extended family and friends. An update will be posted with a date and time in the future.
Larry is survived by his beloved daughter and special friend, Sarah Maag and Troy Keller and grandpuppies, Hank and Torrie, Sioux Falls, SD. He is also survived by sister MJ Knobe and husband Carlton Hupke, Sioux Falls, SD and brother Dan Maag and wife Lori, Lakewood, CO. Larry treasured those special moments with his nieces and nephews: Jennifer Jensen and daughter McKenzie, Tucson, AZ, nephew Cole Maag, Littleton, CO, nephew Nick Maag and wife Alex and son Oliver, Highlands Ranch, CO and nephew Matthew Maag, Lakewood, CO. Larry was loved by many neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Ruby (Ehresmann) Maag and brother Bob Maag.
Larry was born May 4, 1950 in Parkston, SD. He was the second of four children. He is a baptized and confirmed member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. He spent his early childhood on the family farm in Tripp, SD.
Larry graduated from Tripp High School in 1968. It was during high school that he earned the nickname "Shorty." After high school, Larry attended Southern State College and served in the South Dakota National Guard. Larry found his passion for show cattle through the 4-H program. This began his life's work of breeding show cattle and his passion for educating young people. His work was known by many breeders across the United States. Later in life, Larry returned and continued farming on the family farm south of Tripp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds will be set aside to support young people with an interest in show cattle. Remembrances may be sent for the Larry Maag (Sarah Maag) Memorial Fund to BankWest 214 S Main St. Tripp, SD 57376.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020