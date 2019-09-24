|
|
Larry Peterson
Garretson - Larry H. Peterson, 78, of rural Garretson died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Ava's House.
Funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Swedona Covenant Church, rural Brandon. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson.
Larry was born May 8, 1941 in Sioux Falls to parents Henning and Marjorie (Swenson) Peterson. He grew up on the family farm in the Garretson-Corson area. He attended country school and Brandon High School. After his education he worked for Brandon Redi Mix for several years, before starting Peterson Excavating, doing dirt and road work.
Larry enjoyed flying his plane in his spare time and spending time on the farm.
Survivors include his two brothers, Dean (Jeannie) Peterson, Garretson, Dale Peterson, Garretson; his sister, Marcia Bonte, Garretson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Lynn and a nephew, Bryan.
www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 24, 2019