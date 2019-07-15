|
|
Larry Ray Corria
Sioux Falls - Larry Ray Corria, was born on 9/17/1945 and passed away on 7/12/2019 at the age of 73. He was born to Marcello and Tena (Deckert) Corria in Sioux Falls, SD. He is survived by his wife of 40-years, Karen; five children: Christi Corria of Sioux Falls, SD, Larry Corria Jr. and his wife, Suzy of Olathe, KS, Shawn Van Zanten of Larchwood, IA, Adam Corria and his wife, Heather of Sioux Falls, SD and Tony Corria of Sioux Falls, SD; two wonderful granddaughters: Kellie Marie of England and Rogue Marie of Sioux Falls, SD; one sister, Connie Felcher and several nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty Miller.
Larry has requested no services but instead please make a donation in his memory to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.
www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 15, 2019