Larry Ross Alderson
Larry Ross Alderson

Hartford - Larry Ross Alderson, Hartford, SD, passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020 at his home at the age of 72.

Larry's wisdom and love will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Joyce of Hartford; daughters, Laura Nordlund of Salem, Beth (Jason) Fiddelke of Dell Rapids, Amy (Philip) Schmidt of Alden, MN; son, Brian (Erin) Alderson of Hartford, SD; 11 grandchildren, Jackson, Brock, and Max Nordlund; Ellie, Kylee and Kaitlyn Fiddelke; Layne, Cortney, and Clayton Schmidt; Evan and Lincoln Alderson; sister, Carol (Doug) Roe of Gillette, WY; and nephews, Mike and Rob. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Alice; and in-laws, Ted and Gladys Paulsen.

Due to the pandemic, there will be an open visitation for the public from 4:00 to 6:00 Thursday evening, July 2, 2020, at Miller Hartford Chapel, 600 S. Western Avenue, Hartford, SD. Social distancing will be encouraged. Private services for the immediate family will be live-streamed at 10:00 Friday on the Facebook Page of Hartford United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hartford United Methodist Church. www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Hartford Chapel
JUL
3
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Hartford Chapel
600 S. Western Ave.
Hartford, SD 57033
605-336-2640
