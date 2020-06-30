Larry Ross Alderson
Hartford - Larry Ross Alderson, Hartford, SD, passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020 at his home at the age of 72.
Larry's wisdom and love will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Joyce of Hartford; daughters, Laura Nordlund of Salem, Beth (Jason) Fiddelke of Dell Rapids, Amy (Philip) Schmidt of Alden, MN; son, Brian (Erin) Alderson of Hartford, SD; 11 grandchildren, Jackson, Brock, and Max Nordlund; Ellie, Kylee and Kaitlyn Fiddelke; Layne, Cortney, and Clayton Schmidt; Evan and Lincoln Alderson; sister, Carol (Doug) Roe of Gillette, WY; and nephews, Mike and Rob. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Alice; and in-laws, Ted and Gladys Paulsen.
Due to the pandemic, there will be an open visitation for the public from 4:00 to 6:00 Thursday evening, July 2, 2020, at Miller Hartford Chapel, 600 S. Western Avenue, Hartford, SD. Social distancing will be encouraged. Private services for the immediate family will be live-streamed at 10:00 Friday on the Facebook Page of Hartford United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hartford United Methodist Church. www.millerfh.com
Hartford - Larry Ross Alderson, Hartford, SD, passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020 at his home at the age of 72.
Larry's wisdom and love will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Joyce of Hartford; daughters, Laura Nordlund of Salem, Beth (Jason) Fiddelke of Dell Rapids, Amy (Philip) Schmidt of Alden, MN; son, Brian (Erin) Alderson of Hartford, SD; 11 grandchildren, Jackson, Brock, and Max Nordlund; Ellie, Kylee and Kaitlyn Fiddelke; Layne, Cortney, and Clayton Schmidt; Evan and Lincoln Alderson; sister, Carol (Doug) Roe of Gillette, WY; and nephews, Mike and Rob. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Alice; and in-laws, Ted and Gladys Paulsen.
Due to the pandemic, there will be an open visitation for the public from 4:00 to 6:00 Thursday evening, July 2, 2020, at Miller Hartford Chapel, 600 S. Western Avenue, Hartford, SD. Social distancing will be encouraged. Private services for the immediate family will be live-streamed at 10:00 Friday on the Facebook Page of Hartford United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hartford United Methodist Church. www.millerfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.