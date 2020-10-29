1/1
Lennox - Larry Sorensen, 69, of Lennox, passed away died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Avera Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls with family by his side. He was born in 1951 and grew up in Hurley, SD, graduating from Hurley High in 1969 and then attended USD in Vermillion. He began work for Western Electric and then moved to Vast Broadband where remained employed until his death. In 1972 he married Bonnie Christopherson. The couple lived in southeastern SD and had lived in Lennox for the past 38 years. Survivors: Bonnie; children: Lisa Friese, Rochester, MN and Justin (Reah) Sorensen, Sioux Falls; five grandchildren: Kate, Luke, Will, Jack and Tessa; his mother, Shirley Schallenkamp, Sioux Falls; two brothers: Randy (Ruth) Sorensen, Carmell, IN and Steve (Tina) Sorensen, Frankfort, IL; sister-in-law, Connie Sorensen, Colorado mother-in-law, Gloria Christopherson, Sturgis; brothers-in-law: Andy (Jaeque) Christopherson, Sioux Falls, Larry (Nancy) Christopherson, Spearfish, Merle (Deb) Christopherson, Gillette. WY, Terry Christopherson, Gillette, WY and Rick (Judy) Christopherson, Elk Mountain, WY. In accordance to Larry's wishes, private graveside services were held, with burial in the Lennox Cemetery. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
