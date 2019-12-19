|
|
Larry Swanson
Centerville - Larry Swanson, 71, died Dec. 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. An Open House Celebration of Life will be held in the "Gold Gym" at the Centerville School on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Larry is survived by wife, Linda; children: Renee (Craig), Heath (Tammy), Angie (Jon); grandchildren: Renee's children - Rachel, Cole, Shelby, Patrick, and Hannah; Heath's children - Keely and Trey; and Angie's children - Tatum (Logan), Carson, and Addison. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019