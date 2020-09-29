Larry Ticknor



Sioux Falls - Larry Lowell Ticknor, age 84, of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully with his sons by his side, under the loving care of the staff at Ava's House on Saturday, September 26, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held at burial.



Larry was born to Tillie and Elmer Ticknor on March 1, 1936 in Burke, South Dakota. Upon graduating from Burke High School in 1954, he attended to University of South Dakota on a football scholarship. On December 29, 1954 he married Janet Qualm of Bonesteel, South Dakota. Larry served two years in the U.S. Army. After returning to college he entered the world of business, banking, and finance to which he devoted his entire career. Larry was a mentor to many and was considered a driving force in shaping the banking and credit card industry in South Dakota. He enjoyed golfing, pheasant hunting and doting on his family.



Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Janet, sons Greg (Kris) and Jim (Laurie), six grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob, Erica, Stuart, Tom, and Rachel, in addition to a great-granddaughter Dillon. Memorials can be directed to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota.









