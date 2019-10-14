|
Larry Wills
Sioux Falls - Larry Wills passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Oct. 12, 2019 at the age of 80.
Grateful for having shared his life is his wife Barbara Wills, three children: Todd (Karen) Wills of Mesa, AZ; Tracy (Dale) Morrill of Clinton, MN and Thomas (Wendy) Wills of Sioux Falls, SD; brother Harold "Shorty" (Marlene) Wills of Hartley, IA and sister Bea (Lee) Currier of Spirit Lake, IA; grandchildren Bethany Wills and Andrew Wills of Mesa, AZ, Mara (Adam) Tyburec of Sioux Falls, SD, Morgan Morrill of Minneapolis, MN and a host of other relatives and special friends.
Visitation is Wed., Oct. 16th at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls from 5 - 7 pm with a Masonic Funeral ceremony starting at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thurs., Oct. 17th at Asbury United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls with Military Honors to follow. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019