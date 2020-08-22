Larry Wuertzer



Parkston - Larry Dale Wuertzer, 77, went to his heavenly home Friday, August 21 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston. Due to Covid 19 concerns, there will be a private, family service held Tuesday, August 25 at Parkston Congregational Church in Parkston and a private, family committal service at Milltown City Cemetery. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.



Larry was born August 29, 1942 in Parkston to Louis and Lillian (Fischer) Wuertzer. He was baptized in Friedensfeld Congregational Church on November 22, 1942 and confirmed on May 26, 1957 at Salem Congregational Church in Parkston. He graduated from the 8th grade on May 18, 1956 at Lake City School District #58. On July 14, 1959, Larry began working for Hutchinson County. He was united in marriage to his sweetheart, Helen Keiper, on September 19, 1965 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Clayton. The couple farmed in the Milltown area and made their home in Milltown until moving into Parkston in September, 2019. Larry was a member of Parkston Congregational Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing, making wine, gardening, and playing cards and dominoes with friends.



Grateful for having shared his life are his 2 children: Curtis (Michelle) Wuertzer of Parkston and Cheryl (Scott) Bormann of Parkston; 5 grandchildren: Jordan, Sydney and Quinn Bormann and Wyatt and Chantal Wuertzer; and 4 siblings: Charlotte (Donald) Guericke of Parkston; Robert (Jean) Wuertzer of Parkston; Ernest (Marlene) Wuertzer of Parkston; and Kathryn (James) Dannenbring of Rapid City.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; and in-laws, Arthur and Louisa Keiper.









