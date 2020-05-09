Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Reformed Church
Monroe, SD
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Reformed Church
Laura Aeschlimann Obituary
Laura Aeschlimann

Parker - Laura Aeschlimann, 43, pediatric dentist and Mom to Tanner and wife of Chad, died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Private funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Calvary Reformed Church, Monroe with public burial at the Monroe Cemetery. Due to the period of Coronavirus the service will be livestreamed at: fb.me/CalvaryReformedMonroe or can be listened to in the church parking lot on local 87.9 FM radio. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Monday at the church with conoravirus restrictions.

In lieu of flowers memorials maybe directed to Lifescape Specialty School, Make-A-Wish, or the Turner County Food Pantry.

A memorial fund for the family has been set up with Rivers Edge Bank, PO Box 7, Marion, SD 57043

A complete notice on hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 9 to May 10, 2020
